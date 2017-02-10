Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets: Was Traverse City tournament a sign of Columbus' ascension?
If nothing else, it provided a sign of things to come. Some of the players who have helped the Blue Jackets to a 34-14-5 record cut their teeth in pro hockey at the Red Wings annual prospects tournament in Traverse City.
