Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets: Game feat...

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets: Game features NHL's best and worst power plays

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Riley Sheahan shoots on Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the teams' first meeting this season, a 4-1 Blue Jackets victory. * If the power play determines the outcome tonight, the Red Wings might be in a bit of trouble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC