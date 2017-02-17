Red Wings prepared for emotional nigh...

Red Wings prepared for emotional night of tributes to Mike Ilitch

17 hrs ago

The matchup against the St. Louis Blues at Joe Louis Arena will be the first home game since the passing of owner Mike Ilitch Friday at age 87. Coach Jeff Blashill and players said they anticipate more emotion in the building as the longtime owner will be saluted during ceremonies. "I just think that having had a chance to be there today and I was actually there last night, the visitation, prayer service, and I think for our team, even as we were waiting this morning, you see everything that Mr. Ilitch did for this organization and this city and state there's no question our players always play very hard for our ownership," Blashill said.

