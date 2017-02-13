Red Wings' Ken Holland working phones as potential seller for first time
Ken Holland has made and received many phone calls leading up the trade deadline during his nearly 20 years as Detroit Red Wings general manager. This year is unlike all the others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|16 hr
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|16 hr
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|16 hr
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|16 hr
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|16 hr
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC