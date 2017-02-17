Red Wings' Jimmy Howard has setback, hopes to play in Grand Rapids next week
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard experienced another setback a couple of days ago, further delaying his return to action. General manager Ken Holland said the club hopes Howard will be healthy enough for another conditioning stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins starting next Wednesday, when the Red Wings start their bye week.
