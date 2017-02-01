Red Wings' Jeff Blashill changes personnel on power play in practice
Gustav Nyquist and Anthony Mantha didn't practice on the power play Thursday, two days after their lack of effort contributed to a shorthanded goal against in the Detroit Red Wings' 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Coach Jeff Blashill said he hasn't decided whether the pair will be back on the unit Friday against the New York Islanders at Joe Louis Arena .
