Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist given six-game suspension for high stick

9 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced its decision Wednesday, citing the "dangerous" and "retaliatory" nature of the offense. Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist has been suspended six games for a high stick to the face of Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

