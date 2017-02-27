Red Wings deal Smith to NY Rangers fo...

Red Wings deal Smith to NY Rangers for 2nd, 3rd-round picks

The Detroit Red Wings have traded draft selections for decades, giving up future assets to make a push to get into the playoffs and chase a Stanley Cup. Picking up players for picks helped the franchise win four Cups and play in 25 straight postseasons.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

