Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou trying to 'raise the bar,' be more consistent
Andreas Athanasiou creates offense with his blazing speed and ability to beat defenders one-on-one. He is third among Detroit Red Wings in goals per game but last among regular forwards in average ice time.
