RECAP: Capitals continue to surge, Red Wings continue to sink in 6-3 loss
Let's be honest, I don't think one single Red Wings fan came into tonight expecting a win. Hell, I didn't even expect more than one goal, so at least I came out satisfied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC