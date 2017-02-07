Quick Hits: Why Don't NHL Players Make Political Statements?
Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, and throughout the 2016 elections we have seen athletes from all major sports leagues make political statements that have polarized fans. NHL players have been quite absent from the political discussion, which Dave Lozo argues is odd as the NHL has a large number of non-US born players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
