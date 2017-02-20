Quick Hits: Howard Gets Injured Durin...

Quick Hits: Howard Gets Injured During Rehab with Griffins

Jimmy Howard has sustained an injury during his rehab assignment with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Howard, who was recovering from a knee sprain in late December make a sprawling stop and had to leave the game.

