Quick Hits: Hartford Offers Islanders...

Quick Hits: Hartford Offers Islanders A Home; Marchenko And Babcock Reunited

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

They mayor of Hartford along with the governor of Connecticut have reached out to the New York Islanders and offered the team a new home after they leave both Brooklyn and the Barclays Center in 2019. The offer seems to be a genuine plea for professional hockey to return to Hartford, a city that lost their beloved Whalers in 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,587,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC