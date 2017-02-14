Quick Hits: Crosby Can't Crack Ceilin...

Quick Hits: Crosby Can't Crack Ceiling; Nyquist's Naughtiness Noticed

Crosby has apparently left the scoresheet for a few games and sits just shy of the 1,000 point plateau. I don't think anyone here in Detroit is crying about that given our history with the Pens, but we are mentioned prominently in this piece as an appropriate opponent for Sid to notch the milestone marker against.

