Quick Hits: Bandwagon Backtrack Edition

9 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

Hey, look who finally jumped on the bandwagon! After schlepping buckets and buckets of propaganda for the Wings, it seems that the last bastion of "BUT REALLY, THEY'RE A PLAYOFF TEAM THAT'S JUST REALLY UNLUCKY! PUCK LUCK! INJURIES! BAD CALLS!" has finally given in to the reason and logic the rest of us had committed to long ago. Now, I don't want to suggest that we here at WIIM were the first to hop on that train and call for a true rebuild - but at least we aren't running on the platform hoping to catch the train before it leaves the station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

