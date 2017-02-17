Quick Hits: Bandwagon Backtrack Edition
Hey, look who finally jumped on the bandwagon! After schlepping buckets and buckets of propaganda for the Wings, it seems that the last bastion of "BUT REALLY, THEY'RE A PLAYOFF TEAM THAT'S JUST REALLY UNLUCKY! PUCK LUCK! INJURIES! BAD CALLS!" has finally given in to the reason and logic the rest of us had committed to long ago. Now, I don't want to suggest that we here at WIIM were the first to hop on that train and call for a true rebuild - but at least we aren't running on the platform hoping to catch the train before it leaves the station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC