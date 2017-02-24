Pistons, Henry Ford Health Systems to build new Detroit HQ
The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex Pistons, Henry Ford Health Systems to build new Detroit HQ The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mg4ciS DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex. Detroit's NBA team is moving downtown next season to share Little Caesars Arena with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC