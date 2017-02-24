The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex Pistons, Henry Ford Health Systems to build new Detroit HQ The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mg4ciS DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex. Detroit's NBA team is moving downtown next season to share Little Caesars Arena with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

