Odds of Red Wings' Thomas Vanek going to Montreal are good
Is Detroit Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek headed back to Montreal to finish the rest of the season with the Canadiens? Vanek, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, is one of the Red Wings who could be on the move before the March 1 trade deadline and Bovada makes the odds 7-1 he'll be heading back to Montreal. Bovada offered odds on six players being traded but Vanek was the only one that had a specific destination listed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC