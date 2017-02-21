Odds of Red Wings' Thomas Vanek going to Montreal are good

Is Detroit Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek headed back to Montreal to finish the rest of the season with the Canadiens? Vanek, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, is one of the Red Wings who could be on the move before the March 1 trade deadline and Bovada makes the odds 7-1 he'll be heading back to Montreal. Bovada offered odds on six players being traded but Vanek was the only one that had a specific destination listed.

