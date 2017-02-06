NHL's goal problem has goalies wearing smaller pants; is equipment next?

Since teams averaged 4.01 goals in 1981-82 - that was the second-highest number since the league's formative years - scoring has proven to be been more and more difficult. Although scoring is up slightly this year after declining in four of the past five years, the 2.77 average number of goals per team is still a long way from that aforementioned 4.01 of 35 seasons ago.

