NHL trade rumors: Smith deal close? Caps still buyers?
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is one day away, and trade rumors and deals leading up to the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1 continue to heat up. Buyers or sellers continue to make deadline moves, and teams continue to talk in the hopes of making late trades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC