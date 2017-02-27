NHL trade deadline exciting for fans, less so for players
NHL trade deadline exciting for fans, less so for players The uncertainty for players isn't always easy to deal with. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mxfz2y The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Wednesday and yet player agent Steve Bartlett won't sound the "all clear" to his clients until an hour later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC