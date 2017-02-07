NHL Capsules

" Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had dropped two in a row and four of five. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.