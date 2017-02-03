Nashville Predators 0, Detroit Red Wi...

Nashville Predators 0, Detroit Red Wings 1: Mrazek Stops Preds, Posts 42-Save Shut Out

Before the game, the team announced they have acquired former Predator Vernon Fiddler from the New Jersey Devils for a 2017 fourth round pick. Both teams come out with their NOS buttons pushed and there is speed to burn on both ends of the ice.

Chicago, IL

