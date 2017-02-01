Marner becomes third Leaf to win rookie of the month
On Wednesday, the NHL announced Leafs forward Mitch Marner as January's rookie of the month, putting him alongside teammates William Nylander and Auston Matthews as winners this season. The only non-Leaf to capture rookie of the month honors this year? Columbus' Zach Werenski , who did it in November.
