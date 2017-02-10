Maple Leafs' Shanahan, Babcock saddened by passing of Red Wings owner Illitch
Brendan Shanahan and Mike Babcock were both visibly saddened Saturday morning by the passing of long-time Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Illitch. The president and head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs both offered glowing reviews of Illitch from their respective tenures in Detroit, which included three Stanley Cups as a player for Shanahan and one as a head coach for Babcock.
