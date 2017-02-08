Jimmy Howard, Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit Red Wings
Two Detroit Red Wings veterans will be on the ice at Van Andel Arena tonight as the Grand Rapids Griffins host the Manitoba Moose. It's goaltender Jimmy Howard's second game with the Griffins, who he's visiting to get back into practice after being out for weeks with a knee injury.
