Jared Coreau headed to Grand Rapids f...

Jared Coreau headed to Grand Rapids for conditioning; Jimmy Howard not ready

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Red Wings, with five days off from games and practices, will send goaltender Jared Coreau to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint this weekend. The Griffins host the Milwaukee Admirals Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb 13 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb 13 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb 13 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC