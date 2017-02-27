It's a mixed bag of Griffins who have reached Red Wings this season
The Grand Rapids Griffins could play a big role with the Detroit Red Wings in the final month and a half of the season if the Red Wings turn into sellers ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline. Then, prospects from Grand Rapids could get an extended look.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
