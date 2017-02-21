Islanders open 9-game road trip with 3-1 win over Red Wings

New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with Nick Leddy in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit. New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with Nick Leddy in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.