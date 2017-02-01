Islanders News: These pretzels are making me thirsty

Goooooooooood morning everyone, the Bruins lost in regulation last night to the Capitals . Even though they're currently in third in the Atlantic Division, everyone has games-in-hand on them, so when they lose, we win! The Islanders will take on the Great Dane Frans Nielsen and the Red Wings tomorrow night in Detroit, at 7:30 p.m. on MSG+.

