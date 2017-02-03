Howard Roughed Up in Return to Grand Rapids

Former AHL and NHL all-star netminder Jimmy Howard suited up for the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time since 2009, when he graduated full time to the NHL. Unfortunately his first injury rehab start did not go according to plan as the Milwaukee Admirals victimized him for five goals and defeated the Griffins 5-4 at Van Andel Arena.

