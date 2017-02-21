Griffins Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss

Jared Coreau's return to the AHL was spoiled by the visiting Milwaukee Admirals as they took advantage of an off night for the league's best defense to take a 5-3 win. Sniper Martin Frk tallied his 19th for Grand Rapids and added an assist for good measure, while the home team also got scores from Tyler Bertuzzi and Mitch Callahan .

