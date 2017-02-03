Goalie nods: Murray starts eighth straight for Pittsburgh
Matt Murray has all but locked up the No. 1 gig in Pittsburgh - we wrote about Marc-Andre Fleury's side of things earlier - and tonight, Murray will make his eighth straight start when the Pens host the Jackets at PPG Paints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC