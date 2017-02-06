Getting to know the newest Maple Leaf: Alexey Marchenko

Like most Russians, his name is often spelled differently, and he is Alexei when he is on the Russian national team. Age: 25 Shoots: Right Height: 189 cm / 6'2" Weight: 95 kg / 209 lb Drafted: 205th overall Cap hit: $1,450,000 Contract: RFA in 2018 He grew up in Moscow and played his entire youth career for CSKA Moscow, aka the storied Red Army team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.