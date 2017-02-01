Frans Nielsen is Red Wings' team ambassador for NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone campaign
The NHL and its Players Association are teaming with the You Can Play Project in an effort to show their commitment to diversity and the inclusion of everyone in the sport of hockey, the league announced Wednesday. "In support of their longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey, the National Hockey League, the League's Member Clubs and the National Hockey League Players' Association will spotlight a variety of community-related initiatives for Hockey Is For Everyone month," the NHL said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC