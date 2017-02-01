Frans Nielsen is Red Wings' team amba...

Frans Nielsen is Red Wings' team ambassador for NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone campaign

15 hrs ago

The NHL and its Players Association are teaming with the You Can Play Project in an effort to show their commitment to diversity and the inclusion of everyone in the sport of hockey, the league announced Wednesday. "In support of their longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey, the National Hockey League, the League's Member Clubs and the National Hockey League Players' Association will spotlight a variety of community-related initiatives for Hockey Is For Everyone month," the NHL said in a statement.

Read more at MLive.com.

Chicago, IL

