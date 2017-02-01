Former Albany Devil capitalizes on new opportunity
Devils' Matt Lorito, center, moves the puck as Comets' T.J. Hensick, left, and Carter Bancks defend in game one of their hockey series on Friday, April 22, 2016, at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. less Devils' Matt Lorito, center, moves the puck as Comets' T.J. Hensick, left, and Carter Bancks defend in game one of their hockey series on Friday, April 22, 2016, at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. Devils' Matt Lorito, right, passes the puck as Comets' Taylor Fedun defends in game one of their hockey series on Friday, April 22, 2016, at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. Albany Devils' #28 Matt Lorito fights through Comets' #37 Andrey Pedan, left, and #34 Carter Bancks, right, during Game 2 of their playoff series sat the Times Union Center Saturday April 23, 2016 in Albany, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC