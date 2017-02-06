Five things to watch: Red Wings face ...

Five things to watch: Red Wings face NHL's top three teams

13 hrs ago

You couldn't draw up a schedule much more difficult than the one the Detroit Red Wings face this week. Winners of back-to-back games and needing to build traction, the Red Wings have four games against the top three teams in the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

