Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87
DETROIT>> Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. He was 87. Ilitch and his wife opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in suburban Detroit in 1959, and the business eventually grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain.
