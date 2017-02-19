Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins

The NBC Networks quadruple header of NHL action on Hockey Day In America continues on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh when the Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings. The Penguins enter the game coming off of an overtime loss in Columbus on Friday night and continue to play through some injuries with Conor Sheary , Bryan Rust , Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz all sidelined at the moment.

