Dan Milstein sticks his nose where it doesn't belong - Criticizes ...
You may know Dan Milstein as the man behind the events leading up to Pavel Datsyuk's early retirement from the NHL - a highly controversial event that was deemed to be caused by family-related reasons. Totally understandable on Datsyuk's part, but what gets overlooked is Milstein's role in helping create this situation and his apparent glee in having gotten over on the Wings in that deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC