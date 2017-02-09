Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky going to a miss some timea with a hand injury
Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky suffered a hand injury Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings , and Coach Barry Trotz said Burakovsky is expected to be out of the lineup for "some time." Trotz did not immediately know if Burakovsky would need surgery and said he would have more of an update Friday.
