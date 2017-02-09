Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky goin...

Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky going to a miss some timea with a hand injury

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky suffered a hand injury Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings , and Coach Barry Trotz said Burakovsky is expected to be out of the lineup for "some time." Trotz did not immediately know if Burakovsky would need surgery and said he would have more of an update Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC