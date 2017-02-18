Brooks Orpik hammers Steve Ott in 'Ca...

Brooks Orpik hammers Steve Ott in 'Capitals fight of the year'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MSNBC

The Washington Capitals fell to the Detroit Red Wings in a shootout, perpetuating the bye week narrative and seeing their hot streak end. They won at least one battle on Saturday by a lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb 13 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb 13 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb 13 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC