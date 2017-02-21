Blackhawks hope fresh start will help Tomas Jurco reach his potential
With no points in 16 games for the Detroit Red Wings, Tomas Jurco didn't do anything this season that impressed the Chicago Blackhawks enough to acquire him in a trade. Instead it was Jurco's potential and the skills he showed in the past that led Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman to strike a deal with Chicago's Original Six rival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC