Atkinson, Bobrovsky lift Blue Jackets over Red Wings 2-1
Cam Atkinson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night. Boone Jenner also scored and Brandon Dubinsky had two assists for Columbus.
