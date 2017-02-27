Arizona Coyotes acquire Teemu Pulkkinen from Minnesota Wild
The Arizona Coyotes announced earlier on Monday afternoon that they had acquired forward Teemu Pulkkinen from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. There was no indication as to what, if anything, the Coyotes would give in return.
