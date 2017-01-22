Who can challenge Red Wings' Larkin a...

Who can challenge Red Wings' Larkin as NHL's fastest skater?

As their core players from recent years have started to age and move on, the Detroit Red Wings have undergone a transition period with several new faces taking over the roster. One of the players that is going to be counted on to be a key piece moving forward in almost certainly going to be 20-year-old forward Dylan Larkin , a top-five finisher in the 2016 Calder Trophy voting and currently one of the fastest skaters in the NHL.

