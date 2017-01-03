Union of Red Wings' savvy vets Frans Nielsen, Thomas Vanek helps Andreas Athanasiou
Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek are savvy veterans who think the game the same way, even if their styles are different. The former teammates and friends have formed some chemistry on a line with the Detroit Red Wings and are imparting their knowledge to help young Andreas Athanasiou.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC