Tampa Bay Lightning F Nikita Kucherov Beats Dylan Larkin's Fastest Skater Record

While he may not have come home with the top honors, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov wasted no time breaking records at the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The National Hockey League has hit the pause button on the regular season for a couple of days so a handful of the best and brightest the league has to offer can descend on the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2017 All-Star Weekend.

