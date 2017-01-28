Tampa Bay Lightning F Nikita Kucherov...

Tampa Bay Lightning F Nikita Kucherov Beats Dylan Larkin's Fastest Skater Record

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Bolts By The Bay

While he may not have come home with the top honors, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov wasted no time breaking records at the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The National Hockey League has hit the pause button on the regular season for a couple of days so a handful of the best and brightest the league has to offer can descend on the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2017 All-Star Weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Sat PlayersPharts 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC