Street Stuns Stockton with Late Goal
It was Ben Street's turn to play the hero as he blew through two defenders and in on goal to roof a shot and give the Griffins a late 2-1 lead over the visiting Stockton Heat. The game was a defensive battle for two periods before Kyle Criscuolo opened the scoring early in the third.
