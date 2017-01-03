Slow-moving Kings cana t keep up with...

Slow-moving Kings cana t keep up with faster Red Wings, fall 4-0

11 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

LOS ANGELES >> The Kings continued their meandering ways Thursday at Staples Center, weaving their way from listless and ineffective to poised and efficient and back again during a head-scratching 4-0 loss to the struggling Detroit Red Wings. If the Kings proved anything against the Red Wings, it's that their game remains a work in progress as they near the midway point of the NHL's 82-game regular-season schedule.

