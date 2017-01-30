Red Wings Weekday Rooting Guide

Well how to sum up last week? Umm not a pleasant one and the hockey was terrible as the Wings started Monday with a 5.1 percent chance to make the playoffs and are now down to 1.6 percent . Some of the games with the most impact on that percentage were: Detroit 0 Toronto 4 , Boston 4 Detroit 3 OT , Ottawa 3 Washington 0 , NY Islanders 4 Colorado 2 , Toronto 4 Calgary 0 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.